NEP 2020 has taken steps to stop commercialisation of education: Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

NEW DELHI: Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday informed the Lok Sabha that multiple mechanisms with checks and balances have been provided in the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 to stop the commercialisation of education.

He was responding to a starred question by MP Arminder Singh Raja as to whether any survey had been done regarding the surging tuition fee in public and private universities and if any guidelines had been put in place to regulate cost of online and hybrid degree programmes under NEP 2020. Raja also wanted details about Central scholarships granted to students from economically weaker sections.

Pradhan said NEP 2020 emphasises online and offline public disclosure and transparency for both public and private schools. "NEP proposes similar standards of audit and disclosure as a ‘not-for- profit’ entity to all the education institutions. Surplus, if any, will be reinvested in the educational sector. Similarly, in higher education, all HEIs- public and private- shall be treated at par observing common guidelines."

The Universities are autonomous bodies which are governed by their respective Acts or statues. Based on the type of universities, the criteria for fee structure is administered, he said. In respect of IITs/ IIITs / NITs/IIEST/ IIMs etc, the fee structure is regulated as per the provision of the respective Acts/ Statutes, Pradhan pointed out.