Newlywed couple killed as landslides, flash floods wreak havoc in Himachal

CHANDIGARH: Heavy rainfall battered Himachal Pradesh, claiming the lives of a newlywed couple and disrupting connectivity across the state.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for ‘extreme heavy rainfall’ in Shimla, Sirmaur, Chamba, Kangra, and Mandi districts and advised people to avoid travel. Several parts of the state have been receiving heavy showers since Sunday night.

The newlywed couple was killed in Chamba after a boulder crashed onto their house while they were asleep.

Deputy Commissioner of Chamba, Mukesh Repaswal, said that a landslide hit two houses at Chari village of Chamba early in the morning.

“They had got married three months ago and were visiting the woman’s parental house at Chari when the incident occurred. The bodies have been recovered,” he said.

The heavy rainfall has also triggered landslides which have blocked the Chandigarh-Manali national highway at several points and cut off access to Kasauli, with over 401 roads shut across the state.

The highway has been blocked at several locations, including Dwada, Jhalogi, Kainchi Mod, and near Pandoh in Mandi district, as well as NH-305 near Banjar in Kullu district, bringing traffic to a standstill.

While the main route remains closed, an alternative route between Mandi and Kullu via Kamand and Kataula is currently open and being used to divert vehicles.

Rescue and road clearance teams have been deployed to restore connectivity, but ongoing rainfall continues to hamper the efforts.