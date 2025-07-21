NMC warns against admission in undergraduate courses at four foreign medical colleges, issues advisory

NEW DELHI: The National Medical Commission (NMC) on Monday strictly advised medical aspirants not to seek admission in undergraduate medical courses at three medical colleges in Central America and one in Uzbekistan.

Failure to adhere to the advisory will result in ineligibility for medical registration in India, the NMC stated.

The medical colleges in question are:

Central American Health and Sciences University, Belize

Columbus Central University, Belize

Washington University of Health and Sciences, Belize

Chirchik Branch of Tashkent State Medical University, Uzbekistan

The alert was issued after the Indian Embassy in Mexico and the Eurasia Division of the Ministry of External Affairs raised serious concerns that these institutions were not meeting the required Indian standards in medical education.

“It is also advised that, before seeking admission to any foreign medical institute or university, prospective students and their parents carefully read the alert/advisory uploaded on the National Medical Commission (NMC) website dated 19th May 2025.

The advisory contains critical information regarding recognised institutions, eligibility criteria, and other important guidelines,” said the alert issued by Sukh Lal Meena, Director, Under-Graduate Medical Education Board (UGMEB).