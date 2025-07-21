NMC warns against admission in undergraduate courses at four foreign medical colleges, issues advisory
NEW DELHI: The National Medical Commission (NMC) on Monday strictly advised medical aspirants not to seek admission in undergraduate medical courses at three medical colleges in Central America and one in Uzbekistan.
Failure to adhere to the advisory will result in ineligibility for medical registration in India, the NMC stated.
The medical colleges in question are:
Central American Health and Sciences University, Belize
Columbus Central University, Belize
Washington University of Health and Sciences, Belize
Chirchik Branch of Tashkent State Medical University, Uzbekistan
The alert was issued after the Indian Embassy in Mexico and the Eurasia Division of the Ministry of External Affairs raised serious concerns that these institutions were not meeting the required Indian standards in medical education.
“It is also advised that, before seeking admission to any foreign medical institute or university, prospective students and their parents carefully read the alert/advisory uploaded on the National Medical Commission (NMC) website dated 19th May 2025.
The advisory contains critical information regarding recognised institutions, eligibility criteria, and other important guidelines,” said the alert issued by Sukh Lal Meena, Director, Under-Graduate Medical Education Board (UGMEB).
The NMC had previously issued similar public alerts on August 8, 2023, and November 22, 2024.
In those notices, the NMC advised Indian students aspiring to obtain medical qualifications from foreign institutions, and seeking registration to practice allopathy in India to ensure strict compliance with the Foreign Medical Graduate Licentiate (FMGL) Regulations, 2021.
These regulations were notified on November 18, 2021.
The NMC stated, “Students were specifically cautioned that any deviation in course duration, medium of instruction, syllabus and curriculum, clinical training and internship, or clerkship arrangements may result in disqualification from obtaining registration in India.”
“Despite these advisories, it has been observed that Indian students continue to seek admission to foreign medical institutions that do not meet the standards prescribed under the FMGL Regulations, 2021,” the alert said.
The Indian Embassy in Mexico and the Eurasia Division of the Ministry of External Affairs recently flagged serious concerns about these institutions.
They highlighted that these medical colleges did not comply with Indian medical education standards, lacked adequate or functioning campus infrastructure, provided poor quality educational and clinical training, and had instances of harassment of Indian students. Additionally, they reportedly charged excessive fees and refused refunds upon withdrawal from the course.
In light of these concerns, students are strictly advised to refrain from seeking admission to these institutions.
“Students need to immediately evaluate whether their current university complies with the FMGL Regulations, 2021. Stay updated via the NMC’s official website, consult the Indian Embassy in the respective country for information on recognition or blacklisting of institutions, and take corrective measures promptly, as FMGL Regulations are applied at the time of screening and registration,” the alert added.