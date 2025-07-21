Online betting app probe: ED issues fresh summons to Google, Meta for July 28

NEW DELHI: Tech giants Google and Meta have been served fresh summons for July 28 after they skipped the scheduled appearance before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday for questioning in a PMLA case linked to promotion of "illegal online betting and gambling platforms," official sources said.

According to sources, both platforms, in a written communication, sought deferment of the Monday summons, requesting more time to collect relevant information and documents prior to appearing before the agency for questioning.

The tech giants were subsequently given a one-week extension and asked to depose before the agency on July 28.

The ED has been investigating multiple platforms hosting illegal betting and gambling links, including instances of advertisements placed for them on various social media outlets and app stores.

Sources said the investigators have sought the tech giants' explanation regarding the advertisements related to such illegal platforms appearing on their spaces. Several actors, celebrities, and sports persons involved in the advertisements are also under the scanner of the agency.