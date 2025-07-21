PM Modi hails 100% success of Operation Sindoor; calls Monsoon session celebration of collective triumphs

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday described the Monsoon Session of Parliament as a proud celebration of India’s recent achievements, placing particular emphasis on the success of Operation Sindoor, during which Indian soldiers, he said, achieved their objectives with 100% success, showcasing country’s growing military strength and precision.
“The Monsoon Session stands as a proud moment for the nation, a true celebration of our collective triumphs,” the Prime Minister said, addressing media ahead of the session on the parliament premises.
“The world has witnessed the strength of India’s military power.” He added that the armed forces successfully neutralised key terrorist masterminds in their hideouts with remarkable speed and accuracy, completing the mission in just 22 minutes.
“The success of Operation Sindoor has increased global interest in India’s emerging ‘Made in India’ defence capabilities,” he said, adding that several global leaders had praised India’s indigenous military technologies during recent interactions.
Prime Minister, then, spoke of the broader impact of such operations in boosting domestic innovation, employment, and strategic confidence. “This spirit will drive research, innovation, and manufacturing in India’s defence sector — creating new opportunities for our youth,” he said.
On internal security, Modi declared that the government’s efforts have led to a sharp decline in Naxal and Maoist influence. “India has endured many violent challenges — be it terrorism or Naxalism — but today, the Constitution prevails over bombs and guns,” he asserted. He said the so-called Red Corridor is fast transforming into “green zones of growth and development.”
Modi also highlighted India’s space achievements, and said that the tricolour had recently been unfurled at the International Space Station for the first time, a moment he called “a source of immense pride for every Indian citizen.”
On the economic front, Modi underlined India’s transformation from being one of the Fragile Five economies to nearing the status of the world’s third-largest. “Twenty-five crore people have come out of poverty, inflation is down to 2%, and India’s growth remains strong,” he said.
Calling for harmony in the House, Modi said, “There may be differences of opinion, but there must be harmony of intent when it comes to national interest.”
Modi later held a closed-door meeting with senior BJP leaders, including Union Ministers Amit Shah, JP Nadda, Rajnath Singh, Nirmala Sitharaman, Kiren Rijiju, Arjun Ram Meghwal, and Shivraj Singh Chouhan, to chalk out the party’s floor strategy for the coming days.
Sources said the meeting, which lasted over half an hour, focused on managing key parliamentary business and coordination in Modi’s absence during his upcoming foreign visit to the UK and the Maldives from July 23 to 26.