PM Modi hails 100% success of Operation Sindoor; calls Monsoon session celebration of collective triumphs

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday described the Monsoon Session of Parliament as a proud celebration of India’s recent achievements, placing particular emphasis on the success of Operation Sindoor, during which Indian soldiers, he said, achieved their objectives with 100% success, showcasing country’s growing military strength and precision.

“The Monsoon Session stands as a proud moment for the nation, a true celebration of our collective triumphs,” the Prime Minister said, addressing media ahead of the session on the parliament premises.

“The world has witnessed the strength of India’s military power.” He added that the armed forces successfully neutralised key terrorist masterminds in their hideouts with remarkable speed and accuracy, completing the mission in just 22 minutes.

“The success of Operation Sindoor has increased global interest in India’s emerging ‘Made in India’ defence capabilities,” he said, adding that several global leaders had praised India’s indigenous military technologies during recent interactions.

Prime Minister, then, spoke of the broader impact of such operations in boosting domestic innovation, employment, and strategic confidence. “This spirit will drive research, innovation, and manufacturing in India’s defence sector — creating new opportunities for our youth,” he said.

On internal security, Modi declared that the government’s efforts have led to a sharp decline in Naxal and Maoist influence. “India has endured many violent challenges — be it terrorism or Naxalism — but today, the Constitution prevails over bombs and guns,” he asserted. He said the so-called Red Corridor is fast transforming into “green zones of growth and development.”