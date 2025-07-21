Rahul Gandhi warns of ‘Maharashtra-like voter list manipulation’ in Madhya Pradesh ahead of 2028 polls

BHOPAL: Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Monday cautioned the Congress’s Madhya Pradesh unit to remain vigilant against possible voter list manipulations ahead of the 2028 Assembly elections in the State.

“After Maharashtra, there is a plan to tamper with the voter list and steal the election in Madhya Pradesh as well. Voter list manipulation, similar to what happened in Maharashtra, could occur in Madhya Pradesh too. We must stay alert,” Gandhi said, addressing via video link the inaugural session of a two-day strategic and brainstorming camp of over 60 Congress MLAs in Mandu (Dhar).

He called upon both senior and young leaders to strengthen the party in the State by fostering unity and harmony.

Addressing the camp, AICC general secretary in charge of Madhya Pradesh, Harish Chaudhary, said that the upcoming elections would be shaped by the use of artificial intelligence.

“Congress must make social media its weapon. Our thinking must evolve , no one is above the party. Change is necessary,” he said. “The insistence that the organisation should function according to individual preferences must be relinquished.”

Speaking virtually on the first day of the camp, Rajya Sabha MP Vivek Tankha raised concerns over “false cases,” the role of investigation agencies, and the alleged misuse of the CBI and the ED.

“The ED and CBI are functioning at the behest of the government. We must strengthen the Congress's legal wing. Bar Council members should also be brought into the fold. We have prepared a team of 17 lawyers. Rather than being intimidated, we must take recourse to the law and be fully aware of our rights,” he said.