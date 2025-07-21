Rahul Gandhi warns of Maharashtra-like voter list manipulations in MP ahead of 2028 assembly polls

BHOPAL: Leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi asked the Congress’s Madhya Pradesh unit on Monday, to be alert about possible manipulations in voter lists ahead of the 2028 assembly polls in the state.

“After Maharashtra there is a plan to tamper with the voter list and steal the election in MP as well. Voter list manipulation, similar to what happened in Maharashtra, could take place in Madhya Pradesh too, we’ve to be alert,” Gandhi said while addressing via the video-link, the inaugural day of the two-day strategic and brainstorming camp of 60-plus Congress MLAs in Mandu (Dhar) on Monday.

He said that senior and young leaders should strengthen the Congress in Madhya Pradesh by maintaining harmony.

Addressing the camp, the AICC general secretary in-charge for MP, Harish Chaudhary said that the next elections in the state will be shaped by artificial intelligence.

“Congress needs to make social media its weapon. Thinking has to be changed, no one is bigger than the party, change is necessary. He said that the stubbornness that the organization should run according to me will have to be given up,” Chaudhary said.

Addressing the first day of the camp virtually, Rajya Sabha member Vivek Tankha, raised the issues related to “false cases,” investigation agencies, misuse of CBI and ED. “ED and CBI are working at the behest of the government. We have to strengthen the legal department of Congress. Bar Council members will also have to be added to it. We’ve prepared a team of 17 lawyers. Instead of being afraid, we have to take the help of law and we should also know our rights.”