SC orders Rs 50 lakh compensation to J&K constable over custodial torture, directs CBI probe

NEW DELHI: In an important judgment reinforcing the constitutional safeguards against custodial torture, the Supreme Court on Monday directed the CBI to register an FIR over the "brutal and inhuman custodial torture" of a police constable in Jammu and Kashmir and ordered the Union Territory administration to pay him Rs 50 lakh as compensation.

"In order to provide some solace to the victim and his family for the barbaric acts of custodial torture leading to complete castration, we hereby direct the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir to pay compensation of Rs 50,00,000/- (Rupees Fifty Lakhs) to the appellant (victim), Khursheed Ahmed Chauhan.

The said amount shall be recoverable from the officer(s) concerned, against whom departmental proceedings shall be initiated upon conclusion of the investigation by the CBI. The CBI shall submit its status report by November 10, 2025, to this court," said the apex court.

"The injuries caused to the constable during his illegal detention, particularly the complete mutilation of his genitalia, the use of pepper/chilly powder, and electric shocks on his private parts, are grave reminders of the inhuman torture meted out to him.

The cumulative effect of all these facts is deeply shocking to the conscience of this court," the two-judge bench of the top court, headed by Justice Vikram Nath and Justice Sandeep Mehta, observed.