Three terrorists trapped as gunfight erupts in Kishtwar

SRINAGAR: A gunfight broke out between terrorists and security forces in the forest area of mountainous Kishtwar district in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday.

Based on specific information about the presence of terrorists, a contingent of police, CRPF and paramilitary personnel launched a joint combing and search operation in Hadal Gal area of Kishtwar, a security official said.

“During the search operation, terrorists fired on the security personnel in the Khankoo forest area located between Dachhan and Nagseni. The fire was returned by the troops, triggering an encounter,” he added. The intermittent exchange of gunfire between the two sides continued for some time. Additional troops and surveillance equipment was rushed to the area to tighten the siege and prevent terrorists from escaping from the area.

Security forces were maintaining tight surveillance of the area through helicopters and drones. The specially trained para-commandos are also assisting the troops in the operation.