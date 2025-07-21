US House panel backs terror tag on TRF, slams NYT for 'downplaying' Pahalgam attack

NEW YORK/ WASHINGTON: The US House Committee on Foreign Affairs has welcomed the designation of The Resistance Front, a proxy of the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba, as a global terrorist outfit over the Pahalgam attack, saying anyone who "butchers" civilians doesn’t get a pass but justice.

Last week, the US designated The Resistance Front (TRF) as a designated Foreign Terrorist Organisation (FTO) and Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT).

“President (Donald) Trump calls it like it is. The Resistance Front is a foreign terrorist organisation and deserves the designation," the committee, chaired by Representative Brian Mast, said in a post on X Saturday.

"When you butcher civilians, you don’t get a pass—you get Justice. It was a terrorist attack—simple and straightforward,” the committee said.