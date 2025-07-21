Veteran Naxalite leader Azizul Haque dies at 83; end of era for Bengal's radical politics

KOLKATA: Azizul Haque --firebrand poet, political thinker and one of the last towering leaders of India's Naxalite uprising-- died here on Monday, marking the end of a turbulent, blood-soaked chapter in Bengal's radical Left history that once shook the nation in the 1960s and '70s.

He was 83.

Haque, who was born in Howrah in 1942, belonged to the generation of Naxal leaders who believed that 'bonduker nol-i, khomotar utsa' (Political power grows out of the barrel of the gun), a doctrine popularised by their ideological mentor, Charu Mazumdar, who made the Mao Zedong's slogan popular in India in the Sixties and Seventies.

A poet, political thinker and once the head of the CPI(ML)'s second central committee, Haque had long been battling illness and was admitted to ICU after a fall at home that left him with a fractured hand.

He breathed his last at 2:28 PM, sources said.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed deep condolences on X, describing Haque as a "fighter who never bowed down in his long political life."

"I express my condolences at the passing of veteran politician Azizul Haque. Azizul Haque was a fighter, a resolute leader. In his long political career, he never bowed his head. I extend my heartfelt condolences to his bereaved family and associates," she posted on X.