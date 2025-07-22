16-hour discussion in LS on Operation Sindoor next week

NEW DELHI: Even as the first day of the Monsoon session of Parliament witnessed ruckus and adjournments, the government agreed to hold a 16-hour discussion on the recent Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor in the Lok Sabha next week.

The decision was taken at the meeting of the Business Advisory Committee. Though the Opposition initially objected to the timing of the debate, the Congress said that it will abide by the proposal of the government.

While the government’s floor managers pointed out that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be abroad from June 23-26, the Opposition insisted that the discussion should start immediately followed by the PM’s reply.

Later in the evening, at a meeting of floor leaders, the Congress decided that it will wait until Modi’s return for the discussions on the Pahalgam attack and Operation Sindoor to take place. “We will ask the government to hold the discussions as soon as the PM returns from the trip,” said a leader who attended the meeting. The leader told this paper that the party will hold a meeting with the floor leaders of INDIA bloc leaders on Tuesday and will take a final call.

At the BAC meeting, Opposition members protested that the government’s agenda for the week did not mention their demand on Operation Sindoor. Some Opposition members also called for a debate on the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Bihar and the situation in Manipur.