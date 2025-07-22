16-hour discussion in LS on Operation Sindoor next week

NEW DELHI: Even as the first day of the Monsoon session of Parliament witnessed ruckus and adjournments, the government agreed to hold a 16-hour discussion on the recent Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor in the Lok Sabha next week.
The decision was taken at the meeting of the Business Advisory Committee. Though the Opposition initially objected to the timing of the debate, the Congress said that it will abide by the proposal of the government.
While the government’s floor managers pointed out that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be abroad from June 23-26, the Opposition insisted that the discussion should start immediately followed by the PM’s reply.
Later in the evening, at a meeting of floor leaders, the Congress decided that it will wait until Modi’s return for the discussions on the Pahalgam attack and Operation Sindoor to take place. “We will ask the government to hold the discussions as soon as the PM returns from the trip,” said a leader who attended the meeting. The leader told this paper that the party will hold a meeting with the floor leaders of INDIA bloc leaders on Tuesday and will take a final call.
At the BAC meeting, Opposition members protested that the government’s agenda for the week did not mention their demand on Operation Sindoor. Some Opposition members also called for a debate on the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Bihar and the situation in Manipur.
Earlier, both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned for the day amid noisy protests by the Opposition, which demanded a discussion on Operation Sindoor and other issues.
The Lok Sabha saw four adjournments. Defence minister Rajnath Singh assured the opposition MPs that the government is ready to have a long discussion on all issues the Speaker agrees to.
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju appealed to the Opposition to place their demand during the BAC meeting. “The government is ready to reply to all the issues that the Speaker agrees to at the BAC meeting. But to raise slogans and not let the House function on the first day of the Monsoon session is unacceptable,” Rijiju said in the House.
The Rajya Sabha, too, saw continuous disruptions despite Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar’s request to the Opposition to allow the House to function. “The government is ready for a discussion. I will meet the leaders and settle for a discussion. And I will ensure full-fledged discussion for as much time as you want,” said Dhankhar.
3-day debate, not under specific rule
The special discussion on Pahalgam and Operation Sindoor and Pahalgam terror attack will be spread over three days and will not be under any specific rule, said a source who attended the BAC meeting