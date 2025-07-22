6,688 companies left West Bengal during TMC’s rule: Centre

KOLKATA: In the last 14 years, 6,688 companies have left West Bengal, the Parliament was informed on Tuesday.
Minister of State for Corporate Affairs, Road Transport and Highways Harsh Malhotra said in the Rajya Sabha that between April 1, 2011 and March 31, 2025, 6,688 companies have relocated their registered offices from West Bengal to other states. He was replying to a question from BJP MP and party’s West Bengal state president, Samik Bhattacharya.
It may be noted that Mamata Banerjee’s Government came to power in West Bengal in May 2011.
Armed with the Union Minister’s reply, BJP's National IT Cell head Amit Malviya took to X to launch an attack on the Trinamool Congress. He said, “Under the Trinamool Congress government led by Mamata Banerjee, 6688 companies have relocated their registered offices from West Bengal to other Indian states between April 1, 2011, and March 31, 2025. Out of the 6688 companies that left West Bengal, 110 were listed on the stock exchange at the time of their relocation.”
Sharpening his attack, Malviya has alleged that this mass exodus of businesses paints a grim picture of the state’s industrial climate under the Trinamool Congress rule. “While Bengal once stood as a hub for enterprise, poor governance, policy instability, and lack of investor confidence have driven companies away,” he added.
According to the Minister’s written reply in the Rajya Sabha, in 2015-16, 2016-17 and 2017-18, 869, 918 and 1,027 companies have shifted their registered offices from West Bengal to other states. This three years period coincides with the first and second terms of the Trinamool Congress Government.
Earlier, in the month after taking over charge of West Bengal state BJP president, Bhattacharya too raised the issue of exodus of industries from West Bengal to attack Mamata Banerjee’s Government.
In her reply, Banerjee countered those allegations from the Martyrs’ Day rally in Kolkata on Monday.
“They say that since there are no jobs in Bengal, people are leaving. Let me give you data. From 2014-18, 23,000 people left India. In 2019, 7,000. In 2020, 5,000. In 2021, 7,500. In 2022, 8,000. In 2023, 5,100. In 2024, 4,300, and 2025, 3,500 people left the country. As per MEA data, 17,10,890 people have left the country. On the other hand, no industrialist has had to leave Bengal. In fact, they are coming here because business in Bengal is growing,” she had claimed.