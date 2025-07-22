6,688 companies left West Bengal during TMC’s rule: Centre

KOLKATA: In the last 14 years, 6,688 companies have left West Bengal, the Parliament was informed on Tuesday.

Minister of State for Corporate Affairs, Road Transport and Highways Harsh Malhotra said in the Rajya Sabha that between April 1, 2011 and March 31, 2025, 6,688 companies have relocated their registered offices from West Bengal to other states. He was replying to a question from BJP MP and party’s West Bengal state president, Samik Bhattacharya.

It may be noted that Mamata Banerjee’s Government came to power in West Bengal in May 2011.

Armed with the Union Minister’s reply, BJP's National IT Cell head Amit Malviya took to X to launch an attack on the Trinamool Congress. He said, “Under the Trinamool Congress government led by Mamata Banerjee, 6688 companies have relocated their registered offices from West Bengal to other Indian states between April 1, 2011, and March 31, 2025. Out of the 6688 companies that left West Bengal, 110 were listed on the stock exchange at the time of their relocation.”