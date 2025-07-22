Anupam Kher’s directorial venture ‘Tanvi the Great’ declared tax free in Madhya Pradesh

BHOPAL: Actor-director Anupam Kher’s directorial venture ‘Tanvi the Great’ was declared tax free in BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday.

Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav made the announcement, after watching the special screening of the movie with the film’s cast and crew, including director Anupam Kher.

“Today, I had the opportunity to watch the film, Tanvi the Great with the renowned actor and director Anupam Kher in Bhopal. I announce the film to be made tax-free in MP. This touching film is dedicated to the struggles, determination and dreams of an autistic girl. It inspires people to be more sensitive, humane and compassionate towards special children. Heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to Anupam Kher and his entire team for the wonderful film,” the MP CM posted on X (formerly twitter) after watching the movie’s special screening.

This is the second Hindi movie after the Vicky Kaushal-starrer ‘Chhaava’ to be declared tax free in Madhya Pradesh within five months.

‘Tanvi the Great’ is the fourth movie to have been declared tax free in Madhya Pradesh by the 19-months-old Dr Mohan Yadav government.

Prior to Chaava, Vikrant Massey and Raashii Khanna-starrer movie ‘The Sabarmati Report’ was declared tax free in November 2024, eight months after Yami Gautam-starrer ‘Article 370’ was granted similar tax benefits in the central Indian state.

Before it, in May 2023, then CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan had declared Hindi movie, “The Kerala Story” tax free and also watched the movie with the film’s cast and crew in Bhopal.

In June 2022, Chouhan had declared Akshay Kumar-starrer ‘Samrat Prithviraj’ as tax free, just two months after granting similar benefits to Anupam Kher-starrer, “The Kashmir Files.”

But it’s not just BJP regimes which have declared movies tax free in MP, as even the 15-months-old Kamal Nath led Congress regime, had declared Deepika Padukone-starrer Chhapaak (based on the real-life struggle of an acid attack survivor) and Taapsee Pannu-starrer “Thappad” (which dealt with issue of domestic violence) tax free in the state.