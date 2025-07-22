ASI dies by suicide in Madhya Pradesh's Datia; alleges harassment by cops, sand mining mafia

BHOPAL: Prolonged mental harassment by a nexus of police, gambling and sand mining mafia allegedly led an assistant sub inspector (ASI) of police to die by suicide at his official quarter inside the Godan police station premises of Madhya Pradesh’s Datia district early on Tuesday.

The ASI, 51-year-old Pramod Pavan, who hailed from the scheduled caste, was found hanging to death. He posted multiple videos before allegedly resorting to the extreme step.

In the videos, he can be seen alleging a nexus between mining-gambling mafia and the Godan police station in-charge Arvind Singh Bhadauria, the police station’s constable-cum driver Roop Narayan Yadav and the in-charge of Tharet police station Anfasul Hasan.

In one of the videos, the ASI alleged that he was being mentally harassed by the cops led by Godan police station in-charge Arvind Singh Bhadauria, since he stopped the tractor trolley loaded with illegally mined sand of sand mafia Babloo Yadav.