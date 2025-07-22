Baisaran likely to reopen after Amarnath Yatra, security nod

SRINAGAR: The tourist resort, Pahalgam’s Baisaran Valley, also known as “Mini Switzerland” and which was closed after the April 22 terror attack, is likely to be reopened after a security review following the conclusion of the Amarnath Yatra, J&K Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha has said.

The 38-day Amarnath yatra will conclude on August 9, coinciding with Raksha Bandhan. Diverse security agencies will review the situation thereafter. Sources said, “Only after a green signal from the security agencies, the tourist destination would again be thrown open for the locals and tourists”.

They stated, “The security arrangements in and around the Baisaran Valley, which is surrounded by thick forests, will be strengthened with the deployment of security personnel and round-the-clock surveillance of the tourist destination through drones, UAVs and other surveillance equipment.”

There was no security in Baisaran Valley when the militant attack took place. The authorities subsequently closed the Baisaran tourist spot to undertake a security audit. Additionally, 48 other tourist destinations in the Valley were also closed, and eight of them reopened after the audit.