Baisaran likely to reopen after Amarnath Yatra, security nod

SRINAGAR: The tourist resort, Pahalgam’s Baisaran Valley, also known as “Mini Switzerland” and which was closed after the April 22 terror attack, is likely to be reopened after a security review following the conclusion of the Amarnath Yatra, J&K Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha has said.
The 38-day Amarnath yatra will conclude on August 9, coinciding with Raksha Bandhan. Diverse security agencies will review the situation thereafter. Sources said, “Only after a green signal from the security agencies, the tourist destination would again be thrown open for the locals and tourists”.
They stated, “The security arrangements in and around the Baisaran Valley, which is surrounded by thick forests, will be strengthened with the deployment of security personnel and round-the-clock surveillance of the tourist destination through drones, UAVs and other surveillance equipment.”
There was no security in Baisaran Valley when the militant attack took place. The authorities subsequently closed the Baisaran tourist spot to undertake a security audit. Additionally, 48 other tourist destinations in the Valley were also closed, and eight of them reopened after the audit.
An official said the security agencies, including the NIA, are continuing with the massive manhunt for the three Pakistani terrorists of Lashkar-e-Toiba involved in the attack.
They continue to elude the forces. Sources said that “one of them has been identified as Suleman alias Hashim Musa, who is said to be an ex-Pakistan army commando.” They said Musa is believed to be an expert in unconventional warfare and covert operations
The NIA, which has taken over the probe of the case, has identified thethree Pakistani terrorists involved in the attack. It recently arrested two locals for allegedly harbouring the militants and providing food, shelter and logistical support to them. Police have announced a bounty of `20 lakh each on the heads of the three.
The attack severely impacted the tourism sector, with tourists leaving the area and resulting in mass cancellations. However, the industry is recovering and tourists are again returning to the Valley. The flow of tourists to the Valley is expected to increase after the completion of the Amarnath Yatra.