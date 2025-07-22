BJP unleashing ‘linguistic terrorism’ on Bengalis: Didi

KOLKATA: SETTING the Trinamool Congress’ strategy for the West Bengal Assembly elections in 2026, party chief Mamata Banerjee said on Monday that “harassment” of Bengali-speaking people in BJP-ruled states won’t be tolerated and directed her party workers to launch a “language movement” on July 27 which will continue till the polls are over. She also called for ousting the BJP-led government at the Centre after 2026.

“We will get more seats in 2026 and then Delhi will be our next target. We will have to remove the BJP from power,” she said, addressing the TMC’s Martyrs’ Day rally in Kolkata.

“Our fight for identity and language will continue till the BJP is defeated, in the state and at the Centre. From July 27, we will launch a language movement against the BJP’s terrorism on Bengali language. The movement will start on Nanoor Divas in West Bengal, protesting attacks on Bengalis and will continue till Assembly polls next year,” she said.

Banerjee claimed that fearing development works in Bengal, the BJP is doing politics of deprivation. “Why have they unleashed terrorism on Bengali language? Bengal fought for independence. The renaissance has come from Bengal. If people of Bengal are arrested outside for speaking Bengali, this fight will take place in Delhi,” the Chief Minister said.