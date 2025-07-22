Boeing delivers three Apache choppers to Indian Army

NEW DELHI: American aerospace major Boeing on Tuesday delivered three Apache attack choppers to the Indian Army, officials said.

The company delivered the AH-64E Apaches choppers as part of a contract to supply six helicopters to the Indian Army.

The AH-64 Apache is one of the world's most advanced multi-role combat helicopters and is flown by the US Army.

"These state-of-the-art platforms will bolster the operational capabilities of the Indian Army significantly," the Army said in a social media post.