CBSE instructs all affiliated schools to install audio-visual CCTV cameras to strengthen students safety

NEW DELHI: In a bid to bolster the safety and security of students on school campuses, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has mandated the installation of high-resolution CCTV cameras with audio-visual recording at all critical locations within school premises.

The new directive makes it compulsory for affiliated schools to install cameras in classrooms, corridors, libraries, staircases, and other key areas — excluding toilets and washrooms — with a minimum 15-day footage backup accessible to authorities when required. In a notification issued on Monday, CBSE announced an amendment to its Affiliation Bye Laws-2018, which governs school affiliation.

The latest directive by the CBSE aims to enhance the safety and well-being of students across school campuses and protect them against “ bullying and other implicit threats”, as per the education board’s notice.

The move aligns with the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR)’s ‘Manual on Safety and Security of Children in Schools’ released in September 2021, which stresses emotional and physical safety of students, protection from bullying, and a secure environment for their holistic development.

Emphasising that children have a constitutional right to live with dignity and access education in a safe and supportive environment, CBSE secretary Himanshu Gupta said in the notification, “The safety has two aspects- a)unscrupulous un-societal elements, b) safety for the overall well being of the children with reference to bullying and implicit threats. All of such probabilities can be prevented with the usage of the latest technology.”