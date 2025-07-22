Census 2027 | Preparation for digital data collection, caste enumeration on: MoS Nityanand Rai

NEW DELHI: The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Tuesday announced that preparations for Census 2027 have started, with a two-day conference of Directors of Census Operations held earlier this month to discuss the roadmap. The ministry confirmed that the census will be conducted in two phases and will include digital data collection as well as caste enumeration.

In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai informed that a two-day conference was held in the national capital on July 3 and 4. The event was attended by Directors of Census Operations, senior officials from the Directorates of Census Operations, and officers from the Office of the Registrar General and Census Commissioner, India.

The Minister added that the conference focused on the roadmap for the upcoming Census and related activities. Key topics discussed included finalisation of the administrative unit framework, data collection through mobile applications, management and monitoring via the Census Management and Monitoring System (CMMS) portal, self-enumeration, training of census personnel, and other related matters.

Rai also pointed out that the preparation for Census 2027 started with the publication of gazette notification dated June 16, 2025 expressing the intent of the Government to conduct a Population Census. The Central government earlier last month announced that the Population Census-2027 will be conducted in two phases, and for the first time, it will also include enumeration of castes.