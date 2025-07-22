Chhattisgarh HC seeks government response on installation of unapproved pandals during religious events

RAIPUR: The Chhattisgarh High Court, while hearing a petition concerning the installation of pandals and welcome gates on roads during religious festivals without proper approvals, has sought a response from the state government.
A division bench comprising Chief Justice Ramesh Sinha and Justice Bibhu Datta Guru heard a public interest litigation (PIL) that pleaded the court to direct the authorities to frame a policy ahead of the festive seasons.
The petitioner Nitin Singhvi contended that the pandals are being erected either in the middle or adjacent to the roads, causing obstruction in free movement of traffic and posing threat to the public particularly the senior citizens.
The petitioner also claimed that such practice continues as gross violation of the state government directive, given on 22 April 2022. The guidelines were then sent to all district magistrates and police chiefs for strict compliance.
“The additional chief secretary (Home department) had then specifically instructed to take prior permission from the district administration before organising any such programme—religious, political or social, to ensure routine activities of people, smooth traffic movement and proper public order do not get disturbed”, stated the petitioner.
Singhvi stated that since 2022 after the government’s directive, he acquired details under the Right to Information (RTI) that clearly cited "not a single approval had been given by Raipur district authorities to erect pandals during festival season of Durga puja and Ganesh Utsav but pandals were fix in violation".
“I am not against pandals erected for various occasions including religious but it should be in accordance with the law and after obtaining due permission from the authorities as mentioned in the official circular dated 22 April 2022”, he opined.
The state Advocate General submitted before the court that there already exists government guidelines as a directive and the same will be followed till a new policy is formulated on the given issue as raised in the PIL.
The state sought six weeks time to frame a policy and an affidavit in this regard has been submitted by the chief secretary. The court has listed the matter to be heard on September 2.