Chhattisgarh HC seeks government response on installation of unapproved pandals during religious events

RAIPUR: The Chhattisgarh High Court, while hearing a petition concerning the installation of pandals and welcome gates on roads during religious festivals without proper approvals, has sought a response from the state government.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Ramesh Sinha and Justice Bibhu Datta Guru heard a public interest litigation (PIL) that pleaded the court to direct the authorities to frame a policy ahead of the festive seasons.

The petitioner Nitin Singhvi contended that the pandals are being erected either in the middle or adjacent to the roads, causing obstruction in free movement of traffic and posing threat to the public particularly the senior citizens.

The petitioner also claimed that such practice continues as gross violation of the state government directive, given on 22 April 2022. The guidelines were then sent to all district magistrates and police chiefs for strict compliance.

“The additional chief secretary (Home department) had then specifically instructed to take prior permission from the district administration before organising any such programme—religious, political or social, to ensure routine activities of people, smooth traffic movement and proper public order do not get disturbed”, stated the petitioner.