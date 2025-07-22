Crushed by Rs 6 crore debt, petrol pump owner attempts suicide with family in Gujarat

AHMEDABAD: In a chilling incident in Gujarat’s Vadodara, a petrol pump owner crushed under a Rs six crore debt attempted to end his life along with his wife and three children by consuming poison.

The news surfaced in the morning of July 22. The family, from Gorwa Area of Vadodara, survived the attempt and is currently undergoing treatment at Sayaji Hospital. Police have also launched a probe into the financial distress that pushed them to the brink.

The family was rescued in time and shifted to Sayaji Hospital. Police Inspector JN Parmar from Jawahar Nagar Police Station confirmed that the man owns a petrol pump in the Nandesari area is reeling under a Rs 6 crore debt.

The massive liability includes bank loans as well as money borrowed from relatives, all of which had pushed the family into severe financial turmoil.