Crushed by Rs 6 crore debt, petrol pump owner attempts suicide with family in Gujarat

AHMEDABAD: In a chilling incident in Gujarat’s Vadodara, a petrol pump owner crushed under a Rs six crore debt attempted to end his life along with his wife and three children by consuming poison.
The news surfaced in the morning of July 22. The family, from Gorwa Area of Vadodara, survived the attempt and is currently undergoing treatment at Sayaji Hospital. Police have also launched a probe into the financial distress that pushed them to the brink.
The family was rescued in time and shifted to Sayaji Hospital. Police Inspector JN Parmar from Jawahar Nagar Police Station confirmed that the man owns a petrol pump in the Nandesari area is reeling under a Rs 6 crore debt.
The massive liability includes bank loans as well as money borrowed from relatives, all of which had pushed the family into severe financial turmoil.
As per statements given to police and local media, the wife revealed that the entire family took poison together with the intent to 'pass away together'.
She said the decision was not sudden and the poison had been kept at home for over a year, indicating prolonged 'mental distress'.
“My husband never spoke about it, but I knew he was under stress. We decided to die together,” she confessed.
The suicide attempt took place on July 21. After consuming the poison, the family left for their native village near Halol, intending to jump into a canal. However, while passing through Golden Chowkdi, they began vomiting, prompting them to rush to Sayaji Hospital in their car.
Hospital records show that the victims include the 52-year-old father, his 49-year-old wife, their 23-year-old son, 17-year-old daughter, and a 5-year-child.
Neighbours who noticed their condition alerted emergency services, and an 108 ambulance rushed them to the hospital, where they are now recovering.
This tragic incident has spotlighted the devastating consequences of unchecked debt and financial pressure. Police are continuing investigations and are recording detailed statements from the family and lenders involved.