Dedicated web portal launched to support families of militancy victims in J&K

SRINAGAR: To provide institutionalised support to victims of militancy in Jammu and Kashmir, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on July 22 launched a dedicated portal for them.

“The initiative will streamline and expedite the process of providing relief, compassionate appointments, and other forms of assistance to those who have suffered from terrorism in the UT,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

The web portal, developed by the Home Department in collaboration with NIC, will serve as a centralised platform to capture and maintain comprehensive district-wise data on militancy-affected families.

The details of any encroachments on the property of the victims or their NOKs are also being captured.

"It will ensure that no legitimate case is left unaddressed and timely support is extended to eligible families in terms of financial relief, ex-gratia compensation and compassionate employment while ensuring elimination of any bogus or multiple claims," an official spokesman said.