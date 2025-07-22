Dedicated web portal launched to support families of militancy victims in J&K

SRINAGAR: To provide institutionalised support to victims of militancy in Jammu and Kashmir, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on July 22 launched a dedicated portal for them.
“The initiative will streamline and expedite the process of providing relief, compassionate appointments, and other forms of assistance to those who have suffered from terrorism in the UT,” the Lieutenant Governor said.
The web portal, developed by the Home Department in collaboration with NIC, will serve as a centralised platform to capture and maintain comprehensive district-wise data on militancy-affected families.
The details of any encroachments on the property of the victims or their NOKs are also being captured.
"It will ensure that no legitimate case is left unaddressed and timely support is extended to eligible families in terms of financial relief, ex-gratia compensation and compassionate employment while ensuring elimination of any bogus or multiple claims," an official spokesman said.
The Lieutenant Governor is personally monitoring and overseeing the redressal of all cases across the UT of J&K.
A toll-free helpline numbers have also been established at the offices of the Divisional Commissioners in both Jammu (0191-2478995) and Kashmir (0194-2487777) divisions, to facilitate the registration of any overlooked or pending claims.
These helplines are being attended through dedicated control rooms as citizen interfaces for receiving grievances or queries related to pending government support to terror-affected families, viz., compensation, ex- gratia relief and compassionate appointments.
The helplines have been staffed with trained personnel and will be integrated with the centralised application to ensure that every claim is formally recorded and acted upon.
In order to ensure regular oversight, coordination, and follow-up on the grievances and pending claims, Special Monitoring Cells have been constituted in the offices of Chief Secretary and Director General of Police.
These Special Cells will periodically review the status of pending and resolved cases, analyze delays or bottlenecks in processing, and coordinate with relevant departments to ensure timely and just resolution of claims.
Lt Governor Sinha has said compensation and jobs, and justice will be provided to all the militancy-affected victims in Jammu and Kashmir. He has also said FIRs would be registered in cases where no FIRS have been registered.