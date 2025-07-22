Dhankar is a 'healthy man', says CM Mamata over his resignation from VP post

KOLKATA: Trinamool Congress Chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on July 22 remarked that Dhankhar is a 'healthy man' after he resigned on July 21, citing health reasons.

Replying to a question on the speculation on why Dhankhar had resigned, Banerjee said, “I don’t have any comments on it. I don’t know why he resigned. I think his health is absolutely okay. He is a healthy man,” she said, addressing a press conference at Nabanna, the State secretariat in Kolkata.

Banerjee’s remarks have hinted at deeper issues beyond his 'ill health', echoing concerns raised by the Congress over the timing and motive behind his departure.

Before being elected as the Vice President in August 2022, Dhankhar served as West Bengal Governor. During his three-year’ stint at Raj Bhavan in Kolkata, he had a tumultuous relationship with Banerjee.

Even during that time, she had written several complaint letters against him, demanding his removal from the post of Governor.

Dhankhar took charge as Governor of West Bengal on July 30, 2019. And on July 30, 2022, he was nominated as NDA’s vice-presidential candidate.

He was elected as India’s 14th Vice-President, defeating the joint Opposition candidate Margaret Alva by 346 votes.