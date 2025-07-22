DU releases first cutoff list, Zoology makes 'historic' entry; second list awaited

NEW DELHI: The University of Delhi (DU) released its first undergraduate seat allocation list for 2025 on July 19 at 5 pm, marking the beginning of the admissions process under CUET-UG.
The list revealed 93,166 seat allocations for 71,624 available seats across 79 programs in 69 affiliated colleges -- a clear indication of intense competition for admission to the country’s premier public university.
As expected, the most competitive programmes witnessed extremely high cutoffs. Hindu College recorded the highest cutoff with 950.58 marks for BA (Hons) Political Science, followed closely by 936.18 marks for its BA in History and Political Science program.
St. Stephen’s College, known for its selective admission process, witnessed strong demand for its BA (Hons) English program. Lady Shri Ram College for Women also remained among the top choices, with its BA (Hons) Psychology course setting a high cutoff at 926.53 marks.
While traditional favourites like BCom (Hons) and Political Science (Hons) retained their dominance, the 2025 admission cycle saw a significant shift in academic preferences: BSc (Hons) Zoology emerged as the third most sought-after undergraduate course.
This is the first time Zoology has entered DU's top three preferred programs, indicating a rising interest among students in life sciences, research, and environmentally aligned disciplines.
Experts attribute this trend to increased awareness about global health, biodiversity, and climate change — areas where Zoology plays a critical role. The popularity also suggests a growing appetite for STEM-related careers beyond engineering and medicine.
The large number of allocations, nearly 30% higher than the total seats, is part of DU’s strategy to ensure seat acceptance through buffer allotments, minimizing vacant seats in later rounds.
As the first list sets the tone for the 2025 admissions, aspirants are now navigating their options while awaiting potential movement in subsequent rounds. For many, this year’s cutoffs are not only numbers but indicators of shifting academic aspirations in a post-pandemic, research-oriented world.
The University of Delhi will announce seat allotment results for the second round of undergraduate admissions on July 28, 2025. When released, candidates can check the DU UG round 2 allotment results on the official website, admissions.uod.ac.in.
As per the counselling schedule, the list of vacant seats for the second round of counselling will be released on July 24. Candidates can re-arrange their preferences between July 24 and 25.
According to university data, the top five most preferred Delhi University colleges in Round 1 are:
Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) with 38,079 preferences
Hindu College with 31,901 preferences
Hansraj College with 15,902 preferences
St. Stephen's College with 12,413 preferences
Miranda House with 11,403 preferences
Top 10 colleges with highest cut off
Hindu College - BA (Hons) Political Science - 950.58
Hindu College - BA Program (History + Political Science) - 936.18
St. Stephen's College - BA (Hons)English - 926.93
Lady Shri Ram College for Women - BA (Hons) Psychology - 926.53
Miranda House - BA (Hons) Political Science - 925.98
St. Stephen's College - BA (Hons) History - 918.72
Shri Ram College of Commerce - BCom (Hons) - 917.43
Lady Shri Ram College - BA (Hons) Political Science - 915.70
Hindu College - BA (Hons) History - 914.38
St. Stephen's College - BA Program (Multidisciplinary) - 912.57