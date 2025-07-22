DU releases first cutoff list, Zoology makes 'historic' entry; second list awaited

NEW DELHI: The University of Delhi (DU) released its first undergraduate seat allocation list for 2025 on July 19 at 5 pm, marking the beginning of the admissions process under CUET-UG.

The list revealed 93,166 seat allocations for 71,624 available seats across 79 programs in 69 affiliated colleges -- a clear indication of intense competition for admission to the country’s premier public university.

As expected, the most competitive programmes witnessed extremely high cutoffs. Hindu College recorded the highest cutoff with 950.58 marks for BA (Hons) Political Science, followed closely by 936.18 marks for its BA in History and Political Science program.

St. Stephen’s College, known for its selective admission process, witnessed strong demand for its BA (Hons) English program. Lady Shri Ram College for Women also remained among the top choices, with its BA (Hons) Psychology course setting a high cutoff at 926.53 marks.