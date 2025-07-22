Five killed, four injured in car collision in Bikaner

BIKANER: Five men were killed and four injured in a collision between two cars on a highway in Bikaner district of Rajasthan, police said Tuesday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Manoj Jakhar, Karan, Surendra Kumar, Dinesh and Madan Saran.

The accident occurred near the Sikhwal area on Monday night.

Police said the impact of the collision was so severe that one or two of the injured were thrown out of the cars through shattered windows. The rescue team had to cut out through the wreckage to retrieve one body trapped inside.

All five bodies have been sent to the district hospital mortuary, while the injured are undergoing treatment, officials said.