Four held with Rs 7. 32 crore drugs at Mumbai airport

MUMBAI: Customs officials at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport have arrested four passengers and seized prohibited drugs valued at Rs 7.32 crore during a series of operations conducted between July 15 and 20, officials said on Tuesday.

In the first incident, a passenger arriving from Bangkok in the early hours of July 15 was intercepted, and 610 grams of hydroponic weed were found concealed in his trolley bag.

In the following two days, two more passengers from Bangkok were apprehended with 5.25 kg and 1.45 kg of hydroponic weed, respectively.

In a separate case, a passenger bound for Riyadh was caught carrying 99 bottles of cough syrup containing codeine phosphate, a banned narcotic substance.

All four individuals were arrested under relevant provisions of the NDPS Act, and further investigation is underway, customs officials said.