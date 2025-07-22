Grave of the fireflies: India's iconic insects face extinction amid 76% drop in numbers

DEHRADUN: The twinkling fireflies, once a staple of 80s Bollywood films and children's bedtime stories, are now facing an existential crisis. A recent nationwide census of fireflies, conducted by two scientists in collaboration with the Wildlife Institute of India (WII), has revealed a drastic and concerning 76 percent decline in their numbers across the country within just one year, pushing these enchanting insects to the brink of extinction.
The grim reality came to light following a pioneering nationwide firefly census initiated by Senior Professor Dr Virendra Prasad Uniyal and Dr Nidhi Rana of Graphic Era University in Dehradun.
"The relentless march of materialism and the resultant light pollution have been identified as the primary culprits behind this alarming disappearance," Dr Uniyal told The New Indian Express. He emphasized that the artificial glow emanating from expanding urban centres is proving fatal for these nocturnal creatures.
Utilizing special QR codes and links, the researchers engaged 232 participants from 22 states, including Uttarakhand, Kerala, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Gujarat, Punjab, Jharkhand, Bihar and Himachal Pradesh, in this citizen science initiative.
According to Dr Uniyal, the findings are stark. "This time, only 6,139 fireflies were recorded," Dr Uniyal stated, highlighting a significant drop from previous observations. He further explained, "This is a very low number compared to last year, when approximately 26,000 fireflies were found across 20 states."
This constant artificial illumination, he explained, fundamentally disrupts their natural cycles and, critically, their ability to find mates. For fireflies, which rely on their distinctive bioluminescent signals for reproduction, this environmental interference is proving to be a fatally disruptive force.
"The existence of these beautiful creatures, which once illuminated our dark nights, is now severely threatened," stated Dr Uniyal, commenting on the alarming findings. "What we once only spoke of in stories is now rapidly becoming a distant memory."
Dr Uniyal further emphasized the urgency of the situation. "This rapid decline, especially the 76 per cent drop in just one year, is a stark warning for our ecosystem. Nature's beautiful glow is fading, and we must understand the implications of this loss." The study's revelations have ignited fresh concerns among environmentalists about the impact of unchecked development on biodiversity.
"Sadly, a continuous decline in firefly numbers is being observed today. The main reasons for this include – the destruction of habitats, excessive use of artificial night light, increasing use of pesticides and chemical fertilisers in agricultural areas, and pollution of water sources," he said.
He further explained that these combined factors are severely disrupting the natural life cycle of fireflies and critically endangering their populations.