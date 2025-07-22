Indian citizens lost over Rs 22,845 crore to online fraudsters in 2024: MHA in Lok Sabha

NEW DELHI: The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Tuesday officially confirmed that Indian citizens have lost more than Rs 22,845.73 crore in cyber fraud cases in 2024, which is a whopping jump of nearly 206 percent in comparison to the previous year’s data.

Responding to a written question in Lok Sabha Minister of State (MoS) for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar said that according to the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCRP) and Citizen Financial Cyber Fraud Reporting and Management System (CFCFRMS) operated by the I4C under the MHA, “total amount of losses incurred by citizens due to cyber frauds in the entire country” in 2024 was Rs 22,845.73 crore as compared to Rs 7,465.18 crore in the previous year.

Kumar said 36,37,288 incidents of online financial frauds were reported on NCRP and CFCFRMS in 2024 as compared to 24,42,978 in 2023.

According to the data shared by the MoS, 10,29,026 cyber crimes were reported on NCRP in 2022 with a 127.44 percent increase over the previous year, 15,96,493 incidents were reported in 2023 showing 55.15 percent increment, and 22,68,346 cases were reported in 2024, reflecting a 42.08 percent increase.

“The CFCFRMS, under I4C, was launched in 2021 for immediate reporting of financial frauds and to stop siphoning off funds by the fraudsters,” the Minister said, adding that however, wealth amounting to Rs 5,489 crore has been saved in more than 17.82 lakh complaints reported on it so far.