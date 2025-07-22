Maharashtra BJP minister's aide Praful Lodha arrested in honey trap case; opposition demands probe

MUMBAI: Andheri Police have arrested Praful Lodha, close aide of Maharashtra BJP minister Girish Mahajan, in a honey trap case. Lodha was already arrested twice: for allegedly sexually abusing two minor girls and raping a woman on the pretext of getting her a job; the recent accusation has dragged the names of Minister Mahajan and many other leaders into limelight. 72 people are said to be involved in the honey trap case.

Praful Lodha is a businessman from Jamner in Jalgaon, the hometown of Girish Mahajan. Police have seized his laptop, mobile and pen drive.

NCP SP leader and former minister Eknath Khadse claimed that Praful was arrested in a honey trap case, because he has confidential details regarding the case.

"Mr Lodha may reveal unknown details about many leaders, including BJP minister Girish Mahajan, and therefore, he was trapped and arrested in a honey trap case. We demand that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis constitute a special investigation team (SIT) to probe this case," Khadse demanded.