Man assaults female receptionist for not allowing to jump queue at Thane hospital

THANE: A 25-year-old female receptionist at a private hospital in Kalyan was allegedly assaulted by a man after she refused to allow him to walk into the doctor's chamber without an appointment, police said on Tuesday.

"Based on the victim's complaint, we have registered an FIR under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita for assault, using obscene language, and outraging the modesty of a woman," a police official said.

No arrest has been made so far.

A viral video shows the accused, identified as Gokul Jha, kicking the receptionist and dragging her by her hair across the reception floor of the paediatrics hospital on Monday evening.

She was rescued by relatives of other patients.

The accused was angry as the receptionist didn't allow him and a woman accompanying him with a baby to jump the queue and meet the doctor who was busy with other patients, the FIR stated.