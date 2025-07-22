Minister says aircraft crash probe ‘unbiased’

Responding to supplementary questions during Question Hour on the first day of the House in the monsoon session of parliament, the minister said, “We want to stand by the truth. We want to find out what exactly happened, and that is only going to come out once the final report (of AAIB) is tabled. We have to respect the process of investigation, and once that happens, then we can talk about what happened, how it happened, and then corrective measures can be taken.”

The AAIB recently released its interim report on the crash involving an Air India Boeing 787-8 aircraft en route from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick on June 12, claiming the lives of 260 individuals, including 19 people on the ground.

Naidu said media, in India and the West, were presenting diverse viewpoints and narratives. “I want to tell you that the way we are seeing the probe is through facts,” he said.