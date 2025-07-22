Never allowed to speak in House, it’s my right as LoP: Rahul

NEW DELHI: Hitting out at the government, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday said that as Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, it is his right to speak in the House, a right he claimed, is being denied.

“I am the Leader of Opposition, it is my right. I am never allowed to speak,” Gandhi told reporters outside Parliament, as the House witnessed repeated adjournments on the first day of the Monsoon session.

His remarks came after opposition MPs, led by the Congress, created a ruckus demanding a discussion on Operation Sindoor. The House was adjourned twice amid noisy protests and slogan-shouting by the opposition benches.

“The question is that the Defence Minister and their (the BJP) people are allowed to speak, but if someone from the Opposition wants to say something, he is not allowed,” Gandhi said. Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he added, “He ran out of the House in a second.”