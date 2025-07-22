Opposition MPs stages protest in Paliament against EC's voter roll revision in Bihar

NEW DELHI: Opposition MPs, including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, on Tuesday staged a protest in Parliament House complex against the Election Commission's voter roll revision in Bihar.

The opposition MPs gathered on the steps of Makar Dwar of Parliament and raised slogans against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar, alleging that it amounts to stealing elections.

They also held placards like 'SIR: Stealing Indian Rights' and 'SIR: Subverting Indian Republic'.

Members of several opposition parties, including the Congress, Samajwadi Party, RJD, TMC, DMK, JMM and others, staged a protest in Parliament on Tuesday, demanding Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s presence in the House to respond to critical national issues.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra joined the protest, which followed a meeting of the INDIA bloc leaders attended by Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi.

Congress general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal said the opposition has decided to press for the Prime Minister's accountability on a range of issues including the Pahalgam terror attack, Operation Sindoor, Donald Trump’s remarks on an India-Pakistan “ceasefire,” the ongoing SIR process in Bihar, delimitation, the AI 171 plane crash, and the situation in Manipur, which the opposition described as a "civil war."

The leaders also resolved to highlight rising atrocities against Dalits, Adivasis, backward classes and women.

“These are people’s issues and must be given utmost priority,” Venugopal said.

Sources added that the opposition would also press for Rahul Gandhi to be allowed to speak in the House and raise the issue of the SIR process in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.