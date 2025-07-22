Over 3K drug samples declared not of standard quality in 2024-25: Union Health Minister JP Nadda

NEW DELHI: Of the 1.16 lakh drug samples tested, over 3,000 were declared not of standard quality in 2024-25, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Tuesday.

Union Health and Family Welfare Minister J.P. Nadda informed the House that 245 drug samples were declared spurious or adulterated during the same period, while 961 prosecutions were launched for the manufacturing, sale, and distribution of spurious or adulterated drugs.

In the past three years, over 3 lakh drugs were tested, and 8,000 drug samples were declared not of standard quality (NSQ).

The minister also said that isolated cases regarding spurious, adulterated, or sub-standard drugs are received from time to time.

As part of quality monitoring and in order to assess the regulatory compliance of drug manufacturing premises in the country, the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO), in collaboration with state regulators, initiated risk-based inspections of drug manufacturing and testing firms in December 2022.

Firms have been identified based on risk criteria such as the number of drugs declared not of standard quality, complaints, and the criticality of the products.