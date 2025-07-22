Punjab government, SGPC spar over parallel events for Guru Tegh Bahadur's 350th martyrdom anniversary

CHANDIGARH: The Aam Aadmi Party-led Punjab government and the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), the apex representative body of Sikhs, are at daggers drawn over events planned to commemorate the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur from November 19 to 25 this year.

SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami said that the Punjab government should focus on establishing meaningful memorials in connection with the 350th martyrdom anniversary of the Ninth Sikh Guru, Guru Teg Bahadar, instead of creating a confrontational atmosphere by organising parallel religious events.

Dhami said the SGPC had already planned a series of events related 350th martyrdom anniversary a year in advance, beginning in April 2025 from Gurdwara Guru Ke Mahal, Amritsar. Since then, events have been organised across various parts of the country.

He said that the Punjab government’s announcement of parallel events—overlapping with those planned by the SGPC at Anandpur Sahib—will cause confusion among the Sangat (community) and goes against long-standing traditions

He alleged that the government appears to be deliberately trying to sideline Sikh institutions. Historically, centenary celebrations related to Sikh heritage and history have been led by the Khalsa Panth, with participation from all Sikh sampradas and organisations while the governments supporting them.