Punjab government, SGPC spar over parallel events for Guru Tegh Bahadur's 350th martyrdom anniversary

CHANDIGARH: The Aam Aadmi Party-led Punjab government and the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), the apex representative body of Sikhs, are at daggers drawn over events planned to commemorate the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur from November 19 to 25 this year.
SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami said that the Punjab government should focus on establishing meaningful memorials in connection with the 350th martyrdom anniversary of the Ninth Sikh Guru, Guru Teg Bahadar, instead of creating a confrontational atmosphere by organising parallel religious events.
Dhami said the SGPC had already planned a series of events related 350th martyrdom anniversary a year in advance, beginning in April 2025 from Gurdwara Guru Ke Mahal, Amritsar. Since then, events have been organised across various parts of the country.
He said that the Punjab government’s announcement of parallel events—overlapping with those planned by the SGPC at Anandpur Sahib—will cause confusion among the Sangat (community) and goes against long-standing traditions
He alleged that the government appears to be deliberately trying to sideline Sikh institutions. Historically, centenary celebrations related to Sikh heritage and history have been led by the Khalsa Panth, with participation from all Sikh sampradas and organisations while the governments supporting them.
Dhami questioned why the government has not shown due seriousness towards nearly 12 Sikh centenaries during its tenure—including the centenary of the Guru Ka Bagh Morcha, the centenary of the Saka Panja Sahib, 200 years of Shaheedi of Akali Baba Phoola Singh, Guru Angad Dev’s Guruship Day, and the 450th Jyoti Jot Diwas of Guru Amar Das.
He recalled how earlier governments cooperated with the Panth in marking the centenaries, establishing major memorials such as Guru Nanak Dev University, Guru Nanak Hospital (Amritsar), and colleges during Guru Nanak Dev’s 500th Prakash Purab (birth anniversary) in 1969; Virasat-e-Khalsa and Panj Piara Park during the 300th Khalsa Sajna Diwas in 1999 and a historical memorial at Chappar Chiri in 2010 in remembrance of Baba Banda Singh Bahadar’s victory at Sirhind.
However, the current government led by Bhagwant Mann is instead interfering in the jurisdiction of Panthic institutions and organizations, he alleged.
Dhami reaffirmed that the SGPC, as the supreme religious body of the Sikh Panth, has already made clear that heads of all governments will be invited to participate in these commemorations, ensuring inclusivity. In such a context, the government's move to announce parallel programs raises serious concerns.
Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday had announced a series of events to be organised by the state government to commemorate the 350th martyrdom day of Guru Tegh Bahadur. After chairing a meeting, Mann said the events would primarily be held at Anandpur Sahib under the aegis of the state government .
He had said that from November 19 to November 25, a series of events will beorganised with deep reverence and respect across the state. In a statement, Mann said these events will primarily take place in Anandpur Sahib under the auspices of the state government.
To mark the occasion, CM Mann announced that four grand ‘yatras’ will begin from different corners of Punjab and converge at Anandpur Sahib. The first will begin on November 21 from Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir and pass through Pathankot and Hoshiarpur to reach Anandpur Sahib.
Likewise, CM Mann said that the second ‘yatra’ will start from Gurdaspur and travel through Baba Bakala, Amritsar Sahib, Tarn Taran, and Jalandhar, eventually reaching Anandpur Sahib.
He said the third ‘yatra’ will start from Ferozepur, pass through Moga and Ludhiana to proceed towards Anandpur Sahib and the fourth ‘yatra’ will also start from Ferozepur and will pass through Faridkot, Bathinda, Barnala, Sangrur, Mansa, and Patiala, and conclude at Anandpur Sahib.
The CM had added that light-and-sound shows and poetry sessions based on Guru Sahib's life and sacrifice would be organised in all 23 districts of Punjab.
Blaming the SGPC’s stance, Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains said, “You know the reasons. They do not want to meet us. Through you, we are extending an invitation to them. They can call us or approach the state government.”