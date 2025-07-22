SC agrees to address 14 posers by Murmu on timelines for governors, President to clear bills

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to examine President Droupadi Murmu's reference on 14 questions on the issue of timelines prescribed by it to State governors and President while dealing with the bills passed by the assembly.

The five-judge Constitution bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice of India BR Gavai, during a brief hearing, issued a notice to the Centre and all the states and sought their detailed responses by July 29, next Tuesday, on the Presidential reference whether timelines could be imposed for dealing with bills passed by assembly.

The CJI-led bench made it clear that the court will seek the help and assistance of the Attorney General (AG), the top law officer of the Centre, R Venkataramani in the case.

The other four judges -- besides the CJI -- who were a part of the bench of the top court were Justices Surya Kant, Vikram Nath, PS Narasimha and AS Chandurkar.

The apex Court also said, it would examine whether the exercise of discretion by Governors and the President on Bills can be subjected to judicially enforceable timelines. It fixed the matter for further hearing to August 29.

During the hearing, when Senior Advocate P Wilson, for Tamil Nadu govt, submitted that the matter would directly affect his clients, the Chief Justice quickly said, "The issue concerns not only the state (of Tamil Nadu) but the entire country."

Then Wilson argued that the reference is already addressed by previous judgments from this Honorable Court and that Tamil Nadu objects to the maintainability of the reference.