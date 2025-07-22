Smuggling bid foiled at Surat airport; 28 kg gold seized from Dubai-returned passengers

NEW DELHI: In a breakthrough, the CISF vigilance team at Surat airport foiled a large-scale gold smuggling attempt, seizing 28 kg of gold paste (believed to contain around 23 kg of pure gold) from two Dubai-returned passengers.

The swift and alert response by the security personnel thwarted a potential smuggling operation worth crores. Surat airport witnessed high drama late on July 20, after the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) vigilance team cracked a major gold smuggling attempt.

The male and female passengers had arrived on Air India Express flight IX-174 from Dubai around 10 pm. During routine surveillance in the arrival area, CISF personnel noticed the duo behaving suspiciously. The team immediately detained them for a thorough check.