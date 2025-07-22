Uttar Pradesh STF, intelligence agencies to monitor Review Officer/Assistant Review Officer exam

LUCKNOW: The Special Task Force of Uttar Pradesh Police (UP STF), intelligence agencies, and police in Uttar Pradesh have been directed to prevent any malpractice and ensure fairness and transparency in the examination to recruit Review Officer (RO) and Assistant Review Officer (ARO) due on July 27.

According to an official spokesman, the exam will be held across all 75 districts of the state on July 27 in a single shift from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm.

Over 10.76 lakh candidates are expected to appear for the exam, for which 2,382 centres have been set up across the state.

It may be remembered that the Uttar Pradesh government had cancelled the examination for the recruitment of RO/ARO in February 2024 to safeguard the integrity of the examination following the reports of paper leak, and the entire issue was handed over to the STF for investigation.

Each district magistrate has been appointed as a nodal officer to monitor all the arrangements and take quick decisions as and when needed, the statement said.

Officials said the STF has been specifically directed to monitor the sensitive exam centres identified prior to the test.