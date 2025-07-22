Varanasi court admits plea against Rahul Gandhi over remarks on Sikhs in US

Then the petitioner moved to MP/MLA court. In the petition, Nageshwar Mishra stated that Congress MP Rahul Gandhi made inflammatory statements during his tour to the USA in September 2024. His statement had hurt the sentiments of millions of people from the Sikh community.

Rahul had reportedly said that Sikhs in India did not have the right to wear turbans and kada. Nor were they allowed to go to Gurudwara. The petitioner contended in his plea that the Leader of Opposition had got the support of Khalistani ultra Gurpatwant Singh Pannun over his statement which suggested that his mission was to incite civil war in India.

Rahul Gandhi, in September 2024, said in America that there was concern among the Sikh community in India about whether they would be allowed to wear turbans and kada. Will they be able to go to Gurudwaras? This concern was not just for Sikhs, but for all religions. He had maintained that the country belonged to everyone, but the BJP didn’t believe this. He had added that India was a union. It was clearly written in the Constitution. India was a union state that included different histories, traditions, music and dance. The BJP felt that it was not a union, that was different. He had also brought RSS into the discourse in the same speech, claiming that it did not understand India.

He said that RSS felt some states were inferior to other states. Some languages were inferior to other languages, some religions to other religions, some communities to other communities. Every state had its own history and tradition, the Congress MP had stated.

According to Assistant district government counsel (ADGC) Vinay Kumar Singh, the debate on the pending monitoring application in the court concluded, and the court would hear the case regarding Rahul Gandhi's alleged remarks.

Vivek Shankar Tiwari and Alakh Rai had presented the arguments on behalf of Rahul Gandhi in the court and the ADGC represented the government.

During the hearing, Rahul Gandhi's lawyers filed the objection appealing the court to dismiss the case. In response, the monitor filed a counterobjection. Rahul Gandhi filed his written reply in the court in revision petition filed by Mishra who had sought registration of FIR against Gandhi.