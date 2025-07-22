Yogi orders grant of land ownership to families displaced from East Pak

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath on Monday directed officials to devise a time-bound plan to grant legal land ownership rights to families displaced from East Pakistan (present-day Bangladesh) who have been resettled across the state.

The Chief Minister said it is not merely a land transfer, but an opportunity to honour the decades-long struggle of thousands of families who took refuge in India and had awaited their rightful rehabilitation.

Officials said that between 1960 and 1975, the government resettled thousands of displaced families from East Pakistan in the Terai districts of Pilibhit, Lakhimpur Kheri, and the western UP districts of Bijnor and Rampur.

They were initially housed in transit camps and given agricultural land, but over 10,000 families have still not received legal ownership of the land.

The legal and administrative hurdles included land being recorded under the Forest Department, incomplete transfer procedures and the lack of physical possession.