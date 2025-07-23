600 women trainee constables protest at UP Gorakhpur centre over CCTV, poor facilities

LUCKNOW: In a serious blow to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s repeated claims of prioritising women's safety, over 600 trainee female constables erupted in protest at the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) training centre in Bichhia, Gorakhpur, on Wednesday morning.

The trainees stormed out of their barracks around 8 am, crying and shouting slogans, alleging gross mismanagement, lack of basic amenities, and most shockingly, the alleged installation of CCTV cameras near bathroom areas.

The protest began merely two days after the commencement of their training on July 21 and drew the attention of senior police officers as well as human rights observers.

According to sources, one of the most disturbing claims made by the visibly distressed trainees was the alleged presence of CCTV cameras in the bathroom galleries.

“We are being shot,” one of the protesting constables said. Multiple trainees echoed the same concern, saying the cameras near the washroom areas made them feel violated and unsafe.