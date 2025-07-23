600 women trainee constables protest at UP Gorakhpur centre over CCTV, poor facilities

LUCKNOW: In a serious blow to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s repeated claims of prioritising women's safety, over 600 trainee female constables erupted in protest at the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) training centre in Bichhia, Gorakhpur, on Wednesday morning.
The trainees stormed out of their barracks around 8 am, crying and shouting slogans, alleging gross mismanagement, lack of basic amenities, and most shockingly, the alleged installation of CCTV cameras near bathroom areas.
The protest began merely two days after the commencement of their training on July 21 and drew the attention of senior police officers as well as human rights observers.
According to sources, one of the most disturbing claims made by the visibly distressed trainees was the alleged presence of CCTV cameras in the bathroom galleries.
“We are being shot,” one of the protesting constables said. Multiple trainees echoed the same concern, saying the cameras near the washroom areas made them feel violated and unsafe.
Another constable added that officers who visited the camp on Tuesday did not take their complaints seriously. “They did nothing to address the issue and instead scolded us,” she alleged.
The constables also complained about severe overcrowding and lack of facilities. While the centre is designed to accommodate 360 trainees, over 600 women have reportedly been housed there, resulting in crammed and suffocating conditions.
“There was no electricity the whole night, and no arrangement of a generator. We were awake all night. In the morning, there was no water in the washroom. Only half a litre of water was provided for drinking. The RO system is insufficient. Even the food served is of sub-standard quality,” one of the protesting constables said.
The trainees maintained they would not resume training until all issues were resolved.
Amidst the chaos, another controversy added to the unrest. An official directive reportedly ordering pregnancy tests for unmarried female constables sparked further outrage.
According to sources, a letter was issued by DIG Rohan P to the Chief Medical Officer (CMO), requesting deployment of a medical team to conduct the tests as part of a general health check-up prior to training.
The directive faced immediate backlash, with the trainees calling it discriminatory and invasive.
Taking swift action, IG Training Chandra Prakash cancelled the DIG’s order. In a new directive, he clarified that no pregnancy tests would be conducted for any female constable. Instead, pregnant trainees may submit an affidavit and be permitted to join a later training batch.
Officials clarified that, as per standard police training norms, married female constables are required to undergo pregnancy tests, while unmarried ones must submit affidavits declaring they are not pregnant. Any trainee found to be pregnant is shifted to a later batch and exempted from physical training due to health considerations.
However, the manner in which the initial order was issued, allegedly without proper communication or consent, attracted severe criticism from rights advocates and trainees.
As the protest gained momentum, senior officials, including PAC Commandant Anand Kumar and Circle Officer Deepanshi Rathore, arrived at the centre to address the constables’ concerns. A dialogue was held with the protesting women inside the training centre.
Following the intervention, the trainees temporarily suspended their protest and returned to the campus, but insisted on the immediate removal of all surveillance cameras from sensitive areas, especially around bathrooms.
The main gate of the PAC campus has since been sealed, and no outsider is being allowed to enter.