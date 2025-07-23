Al-Qaeda module busted by ATS in Gujarat, four terrorists arrested

AHMENDABAD: In a high-stakes anti-terror operation, the Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) has arrested four men with suspected links to Al-Qaeda.

The accused were allegedly involved in radicalising youth and promoting jihad through social media and encrypted apps.

In a significant crackdown on terror, the Gujarat ATS arrested four individuals allegedly linked to an Al-Qaeda module for promoting extremist ideology and anti-national propaganda online.

The accused, Mohammad Faiq Rizwan (Delhi), Mohammad Fardeen Rais (Fatehwadi, Ahmedabad), Saifullah Qureshi Rafiq (Modasa, Gujarat), and Zeeshan Ali Asif Ali (Noida), were allegedly part of a covert digital network spreading jihadist literature and inciting violence.

According to ATS DIG Sunil Joshi, the operation was launched following a tip-off received on 10 June, which led to the surveillance of five suspicious Instagram accounts. The probe revealed that accounts such as Mujahideen 1 and Mujahideen 3 were spewing pro-Al-Qaeda and anti-democracy content.

Further digital forensics traced these accounts back to the arrested men.