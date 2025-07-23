As Assam eviction drive continues, Naga groups worry over influx of displaced people into Nagaland

GUWAHATI: The eviction drives in Assam have left the Nagas worried about a possible influx of the displaced people into Nagaland.

The Konyak Students’ Union, apex student body of Konyak Nagas in Nagaland, on July 23, directed its federating units, especially in Tizit and Naginimora areas, to deploy 100 volunteers daily to every entry point of Mon district.

“The volunteers are tasked with checking all non-locals entering Mon district to ensure they are carrying valid ILP (Inner Line Permit) and proper documentation,” the students’ organisation said in a notification.

An offshoot of the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation of 1873, the ILP is an official document that an Indian citizen is required to carry while visiting the “protected” states of Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh for a short period.