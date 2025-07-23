As Assam eviction drive continues, Naga groups worry over influx of displaced people into Nagaland

GUWAHATI: The eviction drives in Assam have left the Nagas worried about a possible influx of the displaced people into Nagaland.
The Konyak Students’ Union, apex student body of Konyak Nagas in Nagaland, on July 23, directed its federating units, especially in Tizit and Naginimora areas, to deploy 100 volunteers daily to every entry point of Mon district.
“The volunteers are tasked with checking all non-locals entering Mon district to ensure they are carrying valid ILP (Inner Line Permit) and proper documentation,” the students’ organisation said in a notification.
An offshoot of the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation of 1873, the ILP is an official document that an Indian citizen is required to carry while visiting the “protected” states of Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh for a short period.
The Konyak students’ body said anyone found without valid documents must be sent back immediately from Mon district. It appealed to the district administration to suspend the issuance of the ILP for a minimum period of one month, to allow proper scrutiny and prevent unchecked influx of people into Mon.
“Strict compliance from all units and authorities concerned is expected in the interest of safeguarding our indigenous rights and security,” the statement added.
Two days ago, the Western Sumi Students’ Union in Nagaland had expressed similar concerns.
“…alleged illegal immigrants residing in Naga-inhabited areas along the Assam-Nagaland border are in close proximity to villages within Nagaland. This situation further heightens the risks of conflict, displacement and demographic pressure on our vulnerable border communities,” the organisation had warned in a statement.
Currently, the Assam government is conducting land survey operations at Uriamghat, bordering Nagaland, in Golaghat district ahead of a proposed eviction drive. In the wake of the survey, many illegal settlers left the place.
In recent times, Assam’s BJP-led government carried out eviction drives in three districts that affected thousands of people, mostly Bengali-speaking Muslims.
One person was killed in firing while several others, including police and forest department personnel, were injured in western Assam’s Goalpara district recently when an eviction drive turned violent.
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the government had reclaimed 1.29 lakh bighas of land from encroachers and this effort would continue.