Bihar electoral rolls see near-total digitisation, ECI flags 48 lakh ineligible voters

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday said that as part of its major electoral rolls clean-up exercise in Bihar, poll officials have completed the coverage of 98.01 percent of the total 7,89,69,844 registered electors, and their enumeration forms have been received and digitised.
Noting that the comprehensive effort aims to ensure accuracy and transparency ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in Bihar, a senior poll panel official said, “Genuine electors in Bihar are asking BLOs that do the critics of SIR want to enable bogus voting through the dead, shifted, electors with double votes, illegal migrants and non-existent voters.”
As per the data shared by the ECI on Wednesday, nearly 20 lakh deceased electors have been identified and reported, whereas 28 lakh electors who have permanently migrated from their registered constituencies have also been flagged for removal from the respective rolls.
It further said that nearly 7 lakh electors enrolled at more than one location have been found, highlighting the Commission’s commitment to eliminating duplicate entries. Additionally, 1 lakh electors were found to be untraceable despite multiple verification attempts.
Meanwhile, 15 lakh electors’ forms remain unreturned, posing a challenge to the final consolidation of updated records, it said.
However, the drive has seen major success in digitisation, with 7.17 crore electors’ forms, accounting for 90.89 percent, already received and fully digitised, the poll panel said.
Officials said the electoral rolls clean-up exercise is part of a broader initiative of the Commission to enhance the integrity of the electoral process and ensure that only eligible voters are on the rolls.
The Commission has appealed to the remaining electors to cooperate in returning pending forms and updating their details if necessary, they added.
The Election Commission has also made it easier for electors temporarily residing outside Bihar, and who have not registered elsewhere, to participate in the revision process. These individuals can submit their Enumeration Forms online through the official portal https://electors.eci.gov.in or the ECINet mobile app.
Alternatively, they may also download, fill and sign a physical form and either send it via a family member or forward a signed copy through WhatsApp to their Booth Level Officer (BLO), the poll panel said.
Electors who have submitted their Enumeration Forms will have their names included in the Draft Electoral Roll. The Election Commission has also facilitated a tracking system for form submissions through its official website and is sending SMS confirmations to electors who provided mobile numbers in their forms.
The Draft Electoral Roll is scheduled for publication on August 1, 2025. Any objections regarding incorrect inclusion or exclusion in the Draft Roll can be submitted to the Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) or Assistant Electoral Registration Officer (AERO) of the concerned Assembly constituency. Both objections and claims can be filed until September 1, 2025.