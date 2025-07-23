Bihar electoral rolls see near-total digitisation, ECI flags 48 lakh ineligible voters

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday said that as part of its major electoral rolls clean-up exercise in Bihar, poll officials have completed the coverage of 98.01 percent of the total 7,89,69,844 registered electors, and their enumeration forms have been received and digitised.

Noting that the comprehensive effort aims to ensure accuracy and transparency ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in Bihar, a senior poll panel official said, “Genuine electors in Bihar are asking BLOs that do the critics of SIR want to enable bogus voting through the dead, shifted, electors with double votes, illegal migrants and non-existent voters.”

As per the data shared by the ECI on Wednesday, nearly 20 lakh deceased electors have been identified and reported, whereas 28 lakh electors who have permanently migrated from their registered constituencies have also been flagged for removal from the respective rolls.

It further said that nearly 7 lakh electors enrolled at more than one location have been found, highlighting the Commission’s commitment to eliminating duplicate entries. Additionally, 1 lakh electors were found to be untraceable despite multiple verification attempts.

Meanwhile, 15 lakh electors’ forms remain unreturned, posing a challenge to the final consolidation of updated records, it said.