BJP MP Subhash Barala’s son Vikas Barala, accused of stalking, appointed as AAG in Haryana

CHANDIGARH: BJP MP from Rajya Sabha, Subhash Barala’s son Vikas Barala, who is alleged accused in stalking and attempting to kidnap Varnika Kundu, has been appointed as Assistant Advocate-General (AAG) in the Delhi office of Haryana Advocate General.
On August 5, 2017, Vikas and a friend, Ashish Kumar, were booked for allegedly stalking and attempting to kidnap RJ Varnika Kundu, daughter of (now retired IAS officer) Haryana cadre VS Kundu.
The next hearing in the case is scheduled for August 2 in a court in Chandigarh.
On the night of August 4, 2017, Kundu was going home in Chandigarh when she noticed a car following her. As per the complaint, the occupants of the vehicle, Vikas Barala and his friend Ashish Kumar, allegedly pursued her and attempted to block her path and tried to enter her vehicle.
The Chandigarh Police initially registered a case under Section 354 D (stalking) of the IPC and other relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles Act. Charges of attempted abduction were also added after widespread criticism of police functioning.
On October 13, 2017, a court in Chandigarh framed charges against both the alleged accused.
Vikas was allowed to appear for the degree exam, while he remained in Burail jail of Chandigarh for five months and was pursuing law degree from Kurukshetra University.
He was recommended for appointment by a screening committee comprising two retired judges of the High Court.
The order regarding the appointment was issued by the Haryana home secretary on July 18, said sources. The other high-profile appointments in the AG office include Anu Pal, the younger sister of Justice Lisa Gill of the Punjab and Haryana high court and the sister of Chandigarh Home Secretary Mandeep Singh Brar who is Haryana cadre IAS office presently on deputation with Chandigarh Administration.
Swati Batra– daughter of former High Court judge Lalita Batra, Nitin Kaushal, son of former Punjab Chief Secretary Sarvesh Kaushal and Ruchi Sekhri, a BJP leader from Punjab, have been appointed as law officers in the office of Haryana Advocate General.
In January this year, the advertisement for these appointments/engagements was put out, and as per the Haryana Law Officers (Engagement) Act, 2016, after initial scrutiny recommendations are made to government by a selection committee on various professional parameters which include number of cases handled and more.
An applicant also has to inform whether any FIR is registered and whether he has been convicted in any FIR. The 2016 law bars only appointment/ engagement of a person who has been convicted of an offence involving moral turpitude.