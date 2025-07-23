BJP MP Subhash Barala’s son Vikas Barala, accused of stalking, appointed as AAG in Haryana

CHANDIGARH: BJP MP from Rajya Sabha, Subhash Barala’s son Vikas Barala, who is alleged accused in stalking and attempting to kidnap Varnika Kundu, has been appointed as Assistant Advocate-General (AAG) in the Delhi office of Haryana Advocate General.

On August 5, 2017, Vikas and a friend, Ashish Kumar, were booked for allegedly stalking and attempting to kidnap RJ Varnika Kundu, daughter of (now retired IAS officer) Haryana cadre VS Kundu.

The next hearing in the case is scheduled for August 2 in a court in Chandigarh.

On the night of August 4, 2017, Kundu was going home in Chandigarh when she noticed a car following her. As per the complaint, the occupants of the vehicle, Vikas Barala and his friend Ashish Kumar, allegedly pursued her and attempted to block her path and tried to enter her vehicle.

The Chandigarh Police initially registered a case under Section 354 D (stalking) of the IPC and other relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles Act. Charges of attempted abduction were also added after widespread criticism of police functioning.

On October 13, 2017, a court in Chandigarh framed charges against both the alleged accused.

Vikas was allowed to appear for the degree exam, while he remained in Burail jail of Chandigarh for five months and was pursuing law degree from Kurukshetra University.