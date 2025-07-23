CISF Teams receive first-ever intensive combat training with elite army units in Kashmir

CHANDIGARH: For the first time, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel are undergoing full-scale, intensive specialised training exercises on night operations, jungle warfare, close-combat tactics, and endurance-building drills with elite Indian Army formations in the Kashmir Valley.

The move is a major step toward making the force “battle-ready” against unconventional and hybrid threats and enhancing its operational preparedness amid evolving security challenges.

Sharing information in this regard, Lalit Pawar, unit commander of the CISF Unit deployed at the Punjab and Haryana Civil Secretariat, said that CISF’s battle-hardiness refers to preparing its personnel to swiftly and effectively respond to crises at high-value and high-risk installations, such as airports, nuclear facilities, government buildings, and Parliament.

“The emphasis is on handling complex, high-pressure scenarios such as drone incursions, coordinated terrorist attacks, insider threats, and sabotage operations with speed, precision and calm,” he said.

Pawar stated that for the first time, the CISF is conducting full-scale batches of training at elite Indian Army formations in the Kashmir Valley. Previously, only a limited number of CISF personnel were allotted seats for such exercises.

“Now, following close coordination between the CISF and the Army and in recognition of the critical national interest, the Army has agreed to provide comprehensive training modules to larger contingents,” he said. These modules include night operations, jungle warfare, close-combat tactics and endurance-building drills.