CM Nitish Kumar calls Tejashwi Yadav 'child' in Bihar assembly over SIR clash

He said that discussion should be held on the issue of SIR in the House and added that the opposition was not objecting to the SIR but was against the process applied by the EC for conducting it. Tejashwi also accused deputy chief ministers – Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha- of branding voters Bangladeshis by referring to their ‘sources’.

On it, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar stood up from his chair and stopped Tejashwi from speaking. The ruling MLAs started creating noisy scenes when Tejashwi stood up from his chair to speak, prompting RJD MLA Bhai Birendra to comment that the House did not belong to anybody’s father.

“Yah House kisi ke baap ka nahi hai (This House does not belong to anybody’s father),” he said. RJD MLA’s remark created pandemonium in the assembly, forcing Speaker Nand Kishore Yadav to adjourn the House till the lunch recess. Earlier, the opposition members protested outside the assembly over alleged misbehaviour by security personnel with one of their colleagues .