Delhi government to request Haryana to hand over control of the ITO barrage on Yamuna River

NEW DELH: To bolster the city’s flood management, the Delhi government will formally request the Haryana government to hand it over the control of the ITO barrage on the Yamuna River. When flood hit Delhi in 2023, one of the factors contributing to it were several dysfunctional gates of the barrage.

"While the gates at the barrage have been repaired to prevent any flood-like situation like in 2023, and we are monitoring it, we will also be requesting Haryana to hand it over to us," a government official said.

Irrigation and Flood Control Minister Parvesh Verma has approved the plan and is likely to take the matter up with the Haryana government. In the past too, the Delhi government has written to the neighbouring government to hand over the critical barrage.

The ITO barrage is closest to the areas prone to flooding often and malfunctioning of the five gates of the barrage due to heavy silting has been one of its major factors.