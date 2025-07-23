Former Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher disputes Rs 12.76 lakh dues for government house

CHANDIGARH: Former BJP MP and Bollywood actress Kirron Kher, in response to a notice from the Chandigarh administration, has sought a re-examination of the Rs 12.76 lakh licence fee demand for a government house allotted to her during her tenure as a parliamentarian. She cited that she had never received any official communication or prior notice regarding the dues.
She was elected MP from the Chandigarh Lok Sabha seat in 2014 and 2019.
Sources said the Office of the Assistant Controller (F&A) Rents in the Chandigarh Administration issued a notice to Kirron Kher on June 24, asking her to pay Rs 12.76 lakh in outstanding licence fees for a government house allotted to her in Sector 7 during her tenure as an MP.
The notice was delivered to her private residence at Kothi No. 65, Sector 8-A, and directed her to clear the dues at the earliest. It also warned that a 12% interest would be levied on the total amount if the payment is further delayed.
Kher was staying in House No. T-6/ 23 in Sector 7 when she was Member of Parliament, the penalty component includes fines of up to 100 per cent and even 200 per cent on certain unpaid segments. The office advised Kher to settle the amount either via demand draft or bank transfer after obtaining payment details from the cashier.
Sources further said that as per the notice, the licence fee due from July 2023 to October 5, 2024, was Rs 5,725 and from October 6 last year to January 5 this year it attracted a 100 per cent penalty amounting to Rs 3.64 lakh as the house was under unauthorised occupation. Meanwhile from January 6 to April 12 (the official date to vacate the premises), 200 per cent penalty was imposed, which adds up to Rs 8.20 lakh besides an additional interest and miscellaneous charges, including Rs 26,106 and Rs 59,680 as 12 per cent annual interest till April 30.
The central government recovers license fee for the residential accommodation available in general pool and also in departmental pools of ministries and departments of the government throughout the country. It is meant to provide a facility to MPs. The rates are reasonable and lower than the market rates. A typical licence fee is charged annually.
While on the other hand in the reply to the notice, Kirron Kher has today written a letter to the Assistant Controller (F&A) Rents which reads, "I would like to bring to your kind notice that I have come to know about the subject cited above pending dues amounting to Rs 12.76 lakh. No official communication or notice has been received from your office in this regard so far. Further as per rule SR- 317-AM-21 of the house allotment committee (HAC) the following provisions apply with regard to license fee after retirement upto to four months from the date of retirement-normal license fee is applicable. Beyond four months and up to six months-50 times the normal license fee is chargeable. Beyond six months and upto seven months-100 times the normal license fee is chargeable.’’
"However, it has been observed that the department has directly charged 100 times the normal license fee beyond the initial four month period, that i.e, upto October 5, 2024, which appears to be inconsistent with the applicable rules. A clarification and revision of calculation is accordance with the above-mentioned rule is requested,’’ it stated.
The letter further read, "Additionally, an amount of Rs 26,106 has been charged as 25 per cent addtonal rent from November 8, 2014 to the date of vacation. I would appreciate if you could kindly clarify the basis and rules under which this 25 per cent additional rent has been levied. It has also come to notice that a sum of Rs 59,680 has been charged as interest @12% per annum upto April 30, 2025. Since no notice or intimation regarding outstanding dues was ever served upon me, I fail to understand how such interest levied without prior demand or intimation. In view of the above you are kindly requested to re-examine the calculations and provide a detailed breakup with justification for the charges levied.’’