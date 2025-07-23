Former Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher disputes Rs 12.76 lakh dues for government house

While on the other hand in the reply to the notice, Kirron Kher has today written a letter to the Assistant Controller (F&A) Rents which reads, "I would like to bring to your kind notice that I have come to know about the subject cited above pending dues amounting to Rs 12.76 lakh. No official communication or notice has been received from your office in this regard so far. Further as per rule SR- 317-AM-21 of the house allotment committee (HAC) the following provisions apply with regard to license fee after retirement upto to four months from the date of retirement-normal license fee is applicable. Beyond four months and up to six months-50 times the normal license fee is chargeable. Beyond six months and upto seven months-100 times the normal license fee is chargeable.’’

"However, it has been observed that the department has directly charged 100 times the normal license fee beyond the initial four month period, that i.e, upto October 5, 2024, which appears to be inconsistent with the applicable rules. A clarification and revision of calculation is accordance with the above-mentioned rule is requested,’’ it stated.

The letter further read, "Additionally, an amount of Rs 26,106 has been charged as 25 per cent addtonal rent from November 8, 2014 to the date of vacation. I would appreciate if you could kindly clarify the basis and rules under which this 25 per cent additional rent has been levied. It has also come to notice that a sum of Rs 59,680 has been charged as interest @12% per annum upto April 30, 2025. Since no notice or intimation regarding outstanding dues was ever served upon me, I fail to understand how such interest levied without prior demand or intimation. In view of the above you are kindly requested to re-examine the calculations and provide a detailed breakup with justification for the charges levied.’’